UAE Press: IDEX proves a roaring success

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - A UAE newspaper has said that the fact that the total value of contracts for day one and two of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX, and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition, NAVDEX, crossed as much as AED11.99 billion amply indicates the huge popularity of the event, WAM reports.

"National companies have reason to rejoice. On day two of IDEX and NAVDEX 2019, national companies received 18 of the 24 deals, while the remaining 6 were awarded to international companies," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Tuesday.



IDEX has remained the most strategically important tri-service defence exhibition in the world and is the only international defence exhibition and conference in the MENA region demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defence.



Organised by ADNEC in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and UAE Armed Forces, the latest edition of IDEX and NAVDEX successfully showcased the newest defence developments featuring technology trends from the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Artificial Intelligence and the vital role of these technologies in advancing the defence sector and its relevant industries.



"The event has once again proved to be a unique platform to establish and strengthen relationships with government departments, businesses and armed forces throughout the region," added the editorial comment.



As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, correctly pointed out, IDEX reflects the UAE's international stature in organising and hosting global events according to the highest international standards.



The UAE is witnessing the advancement of its military defence industry due to the support offered by the country's leadership based on a comprehensive vision of national security.



The growing popularity of the event could be gauged by the fact over the past 25 years the number of exhibitors frequenting IDEX has increased by 400 percent, with the number of participating countries rising by 250 percent over the same period. Visitor footfall rose by 500 percent, while the show floor dedicated for the event has gone up by 900 percent compared to the first edition in 1993.



Interestingly, there were several new components in the latest edition, including an IDEX museum detailing and celebrating the exhibition's 25-year journey. For the first time, the International Defence Conference, had been combined with the Abu Dhabi International Offset Conference, with the aim of creating a comprehensive global forum covering all defence and security issues.



"On the whole, it's heartening that the UAE exhibition industry has become a regional and global pioneer," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.