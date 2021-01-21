UAE ranks first globally in several indexes related to addressing COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE has ranked first globally in terms of the number of indexes related to addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, from addressing the virus to the recovery period and overcoming the health, economic and social repercussions of the crisis, WAM reports.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) monitored six achievements that have reinforced the leading position attained by the UAE, both globally and in the Middle East, since the outbreak of the virus.

Distribution of the Vaccine The UAE ranked first globally in the distribution of daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 12th to 18th January, 2021, with a rate of 1.16 doses for every 100 persons. The country also ranked fifth globally in terms of the vaccine’s availability.

Number of tests The UAE was the first country in the world where the number of coronavirus tests surpassed the actual population. On 6th October, 2020, the country conducted 10 million tests since the start of the pandemic.

Detection of cases In July 2020, the UAE accomplished a key achievement, under the framework of its continuous efforts to limit the spread of the virus, after the successful use of dogs in the country’s airport to detect infected people, the first country in the world to successfully implement this approach.

Handling of COVID-19 pandemic The UAE ranked first in the Middle East in the list of best countries that addressed the coronavirus crisis, according to the Global Soft Power Index published by Brand Finance.

The UAE has clinched the top position in the Middle East in handling the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently, according to the Global Soft Power Index the world’s most comprehensive research study on perceptions of nation brands published by Brand Finance.

Public satisfaction The UAE ranked first in the Middle East and third globally in terms of public satisfaction of the procedures undertaken by governments to counter the pandemic, according to the Toluna Consumer Insights survey published in June 2020.

Drive-through tests The UAE was the first country in the Middle East and fifth in the world to offer drive-through coronavirus tests, through several centres around the country. The tests take less than five minutes to complete.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the UAE has adopted effective procedures while harnessing all the necessary resources and tools to overcome this difficult period. The country launched the National Sterilisation Programme, implemented remote learning and teleworking systems, and utilised innovative medical treatments, including the use of stem cells, for coronavirus patients.

The UAE also established the largest coronavirus lab outside China, in addition to other precautionary measures that helped limit the spread of the virus.