    UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals holding valid UAE residence visas for 2 weeks

    11:42, 03 April 2020
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE has decided to renew, from today and for a renewable period of two weeks, the suspension of entry of all foreign nationals holding valid UAE residence visa, in a bid to contain the spread the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure their safety, WAM reports.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has requested those holding valid UAE visas, and now staying abroad, to register in the 'Tawajudi for Residents« Service which has been recently launched through MoFAIC’s website to facilitate their safe return to the UAE in emergency situations.


    World News Coronavirus
