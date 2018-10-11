UAE role model for tolerance and peaceful co-existence: Ali Al Nuaimi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United Arab Emirates is a role model for tolerance and peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions and creeds, stated Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Council of Muslim Communities, WAM reports.

''The UAE is the only country in the world that embedded tolerance into its official structure of government," Dr Nuaimi added while delivering the UAE's speech before the 6th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions" which began yesterday in the Kazakh capital, Astana, under the theme, "Religious Leaders for a Safe World."



The two-day congress aims to address several issues, most notably how to strengthen security through dialogue and tolerance and search for peaceful solutions to conflicts, as well as prevent them.



The UAE is participating through an official delegation led by Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Council of Muslim Communities, which includes Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace; Ahmed Al Muhairi and Afra Mohammed Hassan Al Sabri, who are representatives of the Minister of Tolerance's Office; Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre; Maqsoud Kruse, Director-General of the Hedayah Centre, and Abdullah Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Acting Executive Director of the National Tolerance Programme.



"Every Muslim around the world takes pride in the UAE experiment of tolerance," he added, hailing the environment of tolerance and peaceful co-existence provided by the Government of Kazakhstan.



"The UAE views cultural and religious pluralism as a source of empowerment that helps world peoples survive all sectarian and racial conflicts and ensures peace and security for all, " Dr Al Nuaimi added, taking pride in the Emirates' launch of the National Tolerance Programme, which embraces the entire society and renders tolerance a way of life and a model to be emulated by all.



He underscored the gravity of patronising and marginalising minorities, as being conducive to fomenting conflicts and crises.



"Globalisation has rendered the world a small village. We want to get our kids away from the evil cycle of conflicts and open up fresh horizons for all of them to enjoy and share peace and security with each other," he added.



For his part, Dr Mohamed Bechari, the Secretary General of the World Council of Muslim Communities, said that the council's charter underlines the importance of maintaining channels of dialogue with the followers of different religions and creeds