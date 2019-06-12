  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on election win

    15:54, 12 June 2019
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to congratulate President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning the election, WAM reports.

    His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to the Kazakh President.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan 2019 Presidential Election Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!