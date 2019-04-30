UAE's Zayed Foundation explores cooperation with Kazakh Foundation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation from the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation of the United Arab Emirates has discussed means to boost cooperation with the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

During the delegation's visit to Kazakhstan, Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, the Foundation's Director-General, met with Asset Issekeshev, the Executive Director of the Kazakh Foundation, to discuss a mechanism to enhance joint cooperation. Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan was also present during the meeting.

Issekeshev expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the aid and assistance provided worldwide.