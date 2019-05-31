UAE sets up moon-sighting committee to confirm end of Ramadan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, has issued a decision setting up a moon-sighting committee to detect the beginning of the month of Shawwal, which will mark the end of Ramadan and start of Eid al-Fitr.

The committee will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister along with a number of senior officials, after Maghrib prayer on Monday, 3rd of June (29th Ramadan) at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, WAM reports.

The decision also calls on all Sharia courts across the country to look out for the crescent moon and inform the committee of any sightings.