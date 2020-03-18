  • kz
    UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COVID-19 development

    22:39, 18 March 2020
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE has announced a temporary suspension on issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports, effective 01:00 (UAE local time) on Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

    Holders of diplomatic passports are exempted from this decision, noted the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in a statement on Wednesday, WAM reports.

    According to the statement, the decision will apply to holders of exempted passports until a medical clearance process is activated at the departure country as part of global precautionary measures being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

    The decision comes within the framework of the UAE's support for efforts by the international community to contain the virus, the statement concluded.

