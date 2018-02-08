UAE to become visa-free for Kazakhstan soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Starting March 10, 2018, citizens of Kazakhstan will need no visas to travel to the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform cites the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan.

"We congratulate the friendly nation of Kazakhstan on the fact that the visa-free regime up to 30 days of stay in the United Arab Emirates for the citizens of Kazakhstan becomes effective on March 10. We wish you a pleasant stay in the UAE," the Embassy says on Twitter.

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that visa-free travel agreements for all types of passports had been signed between Kazakhstan and the UAE in 2017. The agreements were to be approved by all emirates of the country.