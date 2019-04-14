UAE to host global 'Ai Everything' summit

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The UAE is set to host the world's foremost artificial intelligence summit to empower global dialogue on the future of government, business and society.

The inaugural 'Ai Everything' will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, DWTC, between 30th April and 1st May. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the two-day event will bring together world leaders to define the underlying pillars of governance, business and society - augmenting the world's happiness, WAM reports.

It will be hosted by the UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, with the support of International Telecommunication Union, ITU, and the World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO, and in strategic partnership with Smart Dubai.

In line with the UAE AI Strategy 2031, Ai Everything, AiE, will envision how the UAE has emerged as a global testbed for AI innovation and look at ways to create new vital markets that unlock high economic value for a sector that is expected to contribute US$320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030.

Inspired by the strategy to establish the UAE as an innovative AI investment destination, the summit seeks to convene the world's leading investment community to explore integrated smart solutions that ultimately boost the performance of private and public sector entities across all levels imaginable, while creating a vibrant AI start-up and educational ecosystem.

AiE will unravel real world use cases across industries, and forge collaborations and partnerships, hosting over 130 influential speakers, including globally recognised AI-supremo, Dr. Andrew Ng, Co-founder of Coursera and Google Brain and Adjunct Professor at Stanford University.