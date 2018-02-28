UAE to host international equestrian competitions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This Thursday 1st March, the 5th edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup is set to get underway at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform has learned from WAM.

As the event organizer, the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy has now completed its final preparations, as this year's edition looks to celebrate five years of successes. There will be the participation of local, regional and international eventers with over 180 riders set to compete. Over the three days, there will be six competing classes for female and male, local and international, young and adult riders similarly to last year's competition with prize money totaling AED650,500.

The annual FBMA International Show Jumping Cup, which is open for the public from 8am to 10pm and free of charge to attend and will see the return of the popular activity zone "The Equestrian Village", establishing the Cup as a leading global equestrian event, which is growing from strength to strength over the years.



The fifth edition will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and the President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain ladies clubs.

Dr. Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, a Board member at the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, expressed FBMA's gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, for her continuous support to Emirati women.

She said, "The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup remains one of the top sports events on FBMA's calendar, and we are delighted that the event has achieved global prominence as a major equestrian gathering in the UAE and the Middle East over recent years. 120 riders from over 20 countries took part in the fourth edition in 2017, but this weekend we will surpass all of our previous participation records."

She added, "We are particularly pleased that this year's participation reflects our continuous efforts of engaging more UAE women in sports. A central goal for FBMA is to inspire women in the local community by empowering them to pursue leading roles in the sporting world, and through the International Show Jumping Cup; we hope to continue enabling the women of our Nation to reach their goals".

Photo: wam.ae