UAE to study Kazakhstan’s experience of organizing EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana EXPO 2017 National Company and EXPO Dubai 2020 Bureau have signed a memo of cooperation in the capital of UAE. From the Kazakh side the document was signed by Chief Organizer of the EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Executive Director of EXPO Dubai 2020 Bureau Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali.

Under the memorandum, the sides agreed to render joint support in preparation of EXPO exhibitions in Astana in 2017 and in 2020 in Dubai city.

A joint working group will be established to ensure exchange of experience and knowledge in organization and holding international exhibitions, to ensure effective cooperation and coordination. The group will consist of six members to be appointed by EXPO Dubai and Astana EXPO companies.

“Kazakhstan is successfully preparing for the EXPO. We admire the level of Astana’s preparation for the exhibition and the level of maintaining high interest in the Future Energy theme from the side of organizers. With great probability I can forecast big success of your exhibition. Our organization is keen on exchanging experience with Astana EXPO to ensure successful organization of the EXPO 2020 in Dubai,” said Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali.

“We are confident that signing the memorandum today will let create a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation, to ensure more confidence in holding the EXPO 2017 at the highest level,” noted Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

The UAE signed the EXPO 2017 participation contract in October 2015, the press service of the national company reminds. The area of the UAE pavilion at the exhibition will exceed 980 square meters. Their neighbors will be France, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

The document was signed during the 10th World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi and official visit of the Kazakh President to the UAE.