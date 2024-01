ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 24th to March 2nd.

Team's line-up: Manuele Boaro, Daniil Fominykh, Omar Fraile, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Jan Hirt, Gorka Izagirre and Davide Villella, Astana Pro Team's official website reads.



Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Dmitri Sedoun.



Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com/