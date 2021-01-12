UAE vaccinates 108,401 people against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - In line with its plan to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the country's population against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 108,401 people have received the coronavirus vaccine over the last 24hrs, bringing to 1,275,652 the total number of jabs taken so far across the nation, at 12.09 doses per 100 people, WAM reports.

MoHAP and health authorities have recently launched a national campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, especially the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.