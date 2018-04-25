UAE win 36 gold medals, Kazakhstan 11 at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - On the second day of the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2018 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, the UAE's participation saw a series of successes, securing the top position after being awarded 36 gold medals, 36 silver medals and 82 bronze medals, WAM reports.

Meanwhile, in second place, Russia won 16 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals. Competitors from Kazakhstan stood third with 11 gold, 17 silver and 17 bronze medals, while Jordan came fourth with three gold medals, seven silver and six bronze medals. In fifth place with four gold medals, five silver and six bronze medals was Ukraine.



ADWPJJC 2018 is the largest Jiu-Jitsu championship to date, with more than 9,000 athletes competing for total cash prizes of USD 1 million. It will include new features such as ‘King of Mats' - a special nostalgic tournament that will see champions from the past nine events grapple it out for new titles.



The Championship was open to all nationalities, and witnessed world's leading athletes in the boys youth (10 to 17) all ages across juniors, teens and juveniles categories in all belts.



Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2018 is being organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF).



Thousands of sport aficionados and Jiu-Jitsu supporters from around the world gathered together to motivate their favourite players through a series of cheers, applauses and words of encouragement. With athletes from over 120 countries participating in the overall Championship, Abu Dhabi continues to maintain its position as the worldwide capital of Jiu-Jitsu as well as a global hub for the sport.



The most prominent international champions from the previous nine editions of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship as well as champions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour gathered together in Yas Mall today, to participate in the ‘King of Mats' competition weigh-ins. More than 25 competitors from around the world convened to prepare for the kick-off of the competition, while distinguished international coaches held public demonstrations of advanced skills and techniques.



As a new addition to the 10th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2018, the inaugural edition of the ‘King of Mats' is set to take place tomorrow, 24th April 2018 where Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts can look forward to former World Pro and Grand Slam champions battling for the illustrious title as well as cash prizes of USD 200,000.



Mohammed Hussain Al Marzouqi, Director of Marketing and Finance at UAEJJF said: " Tomorrow marks the beginning of the ‘King of Mats' competition, an entirely new addition to the Championship this year, which will bring together previous champions for an exciting nostalgic series of challenges."



Commenting on the technical aspects of the 10th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Rodrigo Valerio, Technical Manager of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation said, "The UAEJJF has conducted about 80 events across the world, and witnessed the absolute best from each continent: Asia, Europe, Eurasia, Africa, North America and South America, with over 80% of the Champions present here for the 10th Abu Dhabi World Pro, competing for the title."