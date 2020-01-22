UAE world number one ‘mover’ according to US News Rankings

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE has once again proved itself a resilient business hub, as its been named the world's number one «mover» by US News 2020 Best Countries Rankings, for the second year in a row, WAM reports.

According to the report, which is compiled in partnership with Bav Group and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, «The World Bank predicts the global economy will grow at the fastest rates it’s seen since the global financial crisis for the next couple of years,» adding, that «nations that differentiate themselves are those that have the resiliency and momentum to overcome the challenges.»

The UAE received the ranking based on several attributes, including levels of «Distinctiveness», «Difference», «Uniqueness», and «Dynamism.»

The UAE also ranked 23rd globally in «Entrepreneurship», and tops the list for Arab nations. The Entrepreneurship sub-ranking relates to how a country is connected to the rest of the world, how educated its population is, its entrepreneurial level and innovation, as well as how it «provides easy access to capital, skilled labour force, technological expertise, transparent business practices, well-developed infrastructure and well-developed legal framework,» the study added.

Best Countries is a rankings, news and analysis project created to capture how countries are perceived on a global scale. The rankings evaluate 73 countries across 24 rankings drawn from a survey of more than 20,000 global citizens, measuring 75 dimensions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies.