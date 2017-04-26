UAPF: Investment income in 2017 made 51.5bln tenge

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In 2017, the amount of investment income made 51.5bln tenge, according to CEO of the JSC Unified Accumulative Pension Fund Nurbubi Nauryzbayeva.

In her words, in the first quarter of 2017, pension assets increased by 153bln tenge and comprised 6trln tenge as of April 1.

98% of all the retirement savings was formed due to obligatory pension contributions. 87,000 individual pension accounts have been opened in the reporting period.

The net amount of investment income in January-March 2017 reached 51.5bln tenge.

“In January-March 2017, the amount of payments from the Pension Fund equalled 77bln tenge. The total sum of Kazakhstanis’ retirement savings makes 6.69bln tenge, 1.35trln tenge of which is the investment income,” added Nauryzbayeva.