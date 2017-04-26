UAPF ready to assist in Public Council’s work - CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Unified Accumulative Pension Fund says its Public Council hugely contributes to improving feedback with the population, CEO of the Pension Fund Nurbubi Nauryzbayeva said at a press conference in Almaty.

She thanked all the members of the Public Council for their active work.

“The Public Council focuses on the issues representing interest for our society and informs the Fund and the National Bank about them. In turn, we render all required support in providing any information for the Public Council members. We also organize their meetings with the National Bank representatives,” said Nauryzbayeva and added that ‘some propositions of the Public Council requiring amending the current legislation are being discussed now.’

The aim of the Public Council is to express ordinary citizens’ opinion on all important issues of the accumulative pension system and to offer recommendations on its improvement.

According N.Nauryzbayeva, some members of the Public Council propose to fully reform the existing pension system, including its basic and PAYG parts. “This idea was not backed by all the members of the Public Council,” she noted.

She expressed hope that the Public Council will continue its active work and will turn into an effective mechanism of interaction with the society.

“In turn, the Fund expresses its readiness to assist in the activity of the Public Council regarding improvement of the country’s pension system as much as possible,” she stressed.