UEFA Champions League. Astana-Atletico, tonight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, November 3, Astana FC hosts Atletico FC from Madrid in the capital city of Kazakhstan within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

The match will be held at Astana-Arena in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The match begins at 8:45 pm, Astana time.

Atletico team has six points after three rounds and is placed second in the C group behind Benfica FC. Astana is fourth trialing three points to Galataray.