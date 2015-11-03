  • kz
    UEFA Champions League. Astana-Atletico, tonight

    17:00, 03 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, November 3, Astana FC hosts Atletico FC from Madrid in the capital city of Kazakhstan within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    The match will be held at Astana-Arena in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The match begins at 8:45 pm, Astana time.

    Atletico team has six points after three rounds and is placed second in the C group behind Benfica FC. Astana is fourth trialing three points to Galataray.

