UEFA Cup elite round: Kairat to face Inter, Braga in Group D

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The seedings and mini-tournament hosts have been confirmed for the UEFA Futsal Cup elite round, Kazinform has learned from the UEFA website.

Kairat were drawn in the same D Group as Spanish Inter, Portuguese Braga, and Romanian Deva. The matches will be held from November 21 to 26 in the city of Torrejon, Spain at Inter's home arena Pabellon Caja Madrid.

As previously reported, Kairat met with the current European champions Inter twice this year. In the semifinals of the four-team final tournament, Cacau's team lost 2-3. However, this season Kairat beat Inter at its home Memorial Manuel Saorín Ciudad de Torrejón tournament 4-1.