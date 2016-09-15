  • kz
    UEFA elects Aleksander Ceferin as new president

    10:40, 15 September 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin has been elected as the new president of UEFA at a meeting of European football's governing body in Athens, Greece.

    The 48-year-old received 42 of the 55 votes from UEFA members to defeat Dutch football administrator Michael van Praag and become the organization's seventh president.

    Ceferin has been head of the Slovenian Football Association and part of UEFA's Legal Committee since 2011"My family is very proud of me," Ceferin said after his victory was announced.

    "My small and beautiful Slovenia is very proud of me. I hope one day that you will be proud of me.

    "It is a great honor, but also a great responsibility."

    Read more at RT

