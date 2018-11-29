  • kz
    UEFA Europa League: Astana to face Dynamo Kyiv at home

    11:36, 29 November 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana will play at home today against Dynamo Kyiv in a UEFA Europa League group stage match, Sports.kz reports.

    The match, which will take place at the Astana Arena with a capacity of 30,000 spectators, will begin at 9:50 p.m. Astana time. The live broadcast will be provided by Qazsport TV Channel.

    It should be mentioned that having eight points each in the group table, Astana and Dynamo Kyiv are currently in the lead. Rennes of France and Jablonec of the Czech Republic have three and two points, respectively.

     

    Astana Sport
