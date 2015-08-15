UEFA Europe League: FC Kairat vs. FC Bordeaux tickets to go on sale soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tickets to see FC Kairat vs. FC Bordeaux in the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League will go on sale in the nearest future, according to sports.kz.

According to organizers of the match, the most expensive seats will be posted at €24. The cheapest tickets are estimated to be valued at €5. However, on the day of the game the prices are expected to double. The first-leg match will take place on August 20 in France.