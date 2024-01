ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's U-21 team beat Luxembourg 3-0 in the UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying Round match in Astana, SPORTINFORM reports.

With 9 points, Kazakh team is currently third in the group behind France and Slovenia.

Kazakhstan (U-21) - Luxembourg (U-21) 3-0 (2-0)

Goals: Vorogovsky 10, Vorogovsky 13, Fedin 73 - penalty