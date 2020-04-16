UEFA Executive Committee to discuss next week COVID-19 impact on football in Europe

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is set to discuss via a videoconference next week recent developments regarding the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus and its impact on football in Europe, the UEFA press service said in a statement on Thursday.

«The UEFA Executive Committee will meet via videoconference next Thursday 23 April for an update meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football,» the statement reads, TASS reports.

«This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April,» according to the UEFA press service. «The meetings will look at developments across both domestic and European competitions.»