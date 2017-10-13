  • kz
    UEFA Futsal Cup: Kairat secures spot in elite round

    08:17, 13 October 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the match of the Main round of the UEFA Futsal Cup, Kairat Almaty defeated Dynamo Moscow 7-2, Sports.kz reports.

    This victory allowed the Kazakh team to score six points and guarantee themselves a spot in the Elite round.

    Currently, Group "A" teams standings are as follows:

    1. Kairat (Kazakhstan) - 6 points
    2. Stalitsa (Belarus) - 6
    3. Pescara (Italy) - 0
    4. Dynamo (Russia) - 0.

    On October 14, Kairat will host Stalitsa and Pescara will face Dynamo.

    The draw of the Elite round will be held on October 19 in Nyon, Switzerland.

     

