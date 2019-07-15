UEFA reports record-breaking 19.3 mln ticket requests for 2020 Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) reported on Monday a record-breaking figure of applications filed to purchase tickets for matches of the 60th anniversary of the major European football championship.

«UEFAreceived a stunning 19.3 million ticket requests during the first sales windowfor UEFA Euro 2020, smashing the record of 11 million set during the equivalentphase ahead of UEFA Euro 2016,» the press service of the Europeangoverning football body announced in a statement, TASS reports.

The matchesof the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities acrossEurope, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku(Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (TheNetherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow(Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A decisionto hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary thatyear, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countrieswas made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, onDecember 6, 2012.