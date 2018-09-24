  • kz
    UEFA to designate EURO 2024 host on Thursday

    18:32, 24 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The UEFA Executive Committee will make a choice Thursday between Turkey and German to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024).

    The committee will meet in Nyon, Switzerland, on Sept. 27 to choose the EURO 2024 host between two candidates: Turkey and Germany, Anadolu Agency reports.

    UEFA may well vote for a change and deservedly select Turkey to host the tournament, according to a member of UEFA's Executive Committee, Servet Yardimci.

    In April, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and the German Football Association (DFB) submitted their official bids to host the event.

    Turkey is hoping to host the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship for the first time after bidding for four consecutive tournaments.

    "We hope UEFA will vote for a change this tournament to go to a new nation like Turkey so that we can showcase to the world how successfully Turkey can deliver this tournament," Yardimci told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

    "Now must be the time for Turkey to have the privilege of hosting this major tournament rather than it going to traditional European countries," he said.

    Turkey's UEFA EURO 2024 motto is "Share together," showing it hopes to bring people closer with their passion for football, the country's football body said.

    Photo credit: ©AFP/Getty Images

    Sport Football
