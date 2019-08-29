UEFA to unveil 2020 Champions League final logo

ANKARA. KAZINFORM European football's governing body UEFA will launch the 2020 UEFA Champions League final's logo on Thursday as Istanbul is set to host the football event in May.

«The 2020 UEFA Champions League final identity for Istanbul will be officially unveiled today in Monaco at this season's group stage draw. The final design features local elements from the host city in combination with iconic aspects of the competition,» the UEFA said in a statement.

Turkish artist and illustrator Tolga Tarhan designed the logo for the 2020 final, the statement said.

In the logo, the Champions League trophy remains at the center but is surrounded by the city of Istanbul body_abstract at sunset. In addition, the city's iconic landmarks such as the Galata tower, the Bosphorus bridge, an aqueduct and a view of a mosque are in this logo, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 2020 Champions League final will be played in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 30.

Inaugurated in 2002, Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host its second Champions League final after the one in 2005 between Italy's AC Milan and England's Liverpool.

In the May 25, 2005 Champions League final, Liverpool faced Milan to win the top-tier European trophy in this stadium.

At the end of the match's first half, Milan dominated the match 3-0. In the second half, Liverpool scored three goals in an impressive comeback, tying the game.

Neither team were able to score in extra time, and the game went to penalties. Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy after beating Milan 3-2 on penalties, in a historic night for the English club.