UEFA Women's EURO postponed to July 2022

The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed the postponement of UEFA Women's EURO 2021 for one year over the coronavirus outbreak.

«The UEFA Executive Committee has confirmed that the postponed UEFA Women's EURO 2021 will be played in England from 6 to 31 July 2022. It is planned to use the same venues that were originally proposed to host the event,» the body said in a statement on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said the organization had considered all options for the tournament.

«When we had to take an urgent decision on the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020, we always had the impact on UEFA Women's EURO 2021 in mind.

»By moving UEFA Women's EURO to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women’s competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer, providing it with the spotlight it deserves,« he added.

Football clubs around the world are facing fallout from the pandemic as leagues and tournaments including UEFA remain suspended or canceled.

»With the Olympics now being confirmed for summer 2021, we firmly believe that moving to 2022 is in the best interests of the tournament, the players, the fans, women's football partners and everybody involved in all areas and at all levels of the game,« said UEFA's chief of women’s football, Nadine Kessler.

»UEFA Women's EURO is Europe’s biggest women's sports event. It is also among the biggest sports events in the world, and therefore needs and deserves a platform of its own.«