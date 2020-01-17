UFC TV launched in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A new television channel about mixed martial arts UFC TV has been launched in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I am very pleased to announce broadcasting of UFC TV in Kazakhstan as part of the largest sports television channel in Kazakhstan - Qazsport. In general, Kazakhstan is a unique country on the world map. Martial arts and boxing have always been popular here and always attracted interest. For UFC Kazakhstan is undoubtedly one of the priority countries. I am glad it is in my area of ​​responsibility,» said Andrey Gromkovsky, head of UFC Russia, at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

The UFC TV channel broadcasts sports events held by one of the most popular organizations of mixed martial arts - Ultimate fighting championship or UFC.

UFC tournaments broadcasted in 35 languages and cover more than one billion audience in 166 countries. Across the world