Uganda ministry records 21 COVID-19 cases among staff

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Uganda’s Finance Ministry has put a condition for uninvited visitors to provide COVID-19 certificates before accessing its building after 21 of the ministry’s staff tested positive between Aug. 19 and 21, local media reported Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, we have contacted all staff and placed them under medical care,« local news website Daily Monitor quoted Keith Muhakanizi, the ministry’s permanent secretary, as saying. «Their immediate close contacts will be subjected to mandatory isolation and quarantine.»

The Ministry of Health has so far confirmed 2,362 virus cases, including 22 deaths since March -- a relatively low total for a nation of 42 million people.

The situation, however, is rapidly changing, forcing the authorities to reconsider their strategy, especially in the capital Kampala, a virus hotspot.

Some 99 new infections, and two virus-linked deaths were confirmed on Monday.

A lockdown was imposed in the East African nation by the end of March, which was eased in July.

The government has repeatedly emphasized the necessity of social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing masks.