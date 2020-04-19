UK coronavirus death toll at 15,464, up 888 in 24 hours

LONDON. KAZINFORM The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the U.K. jumped to 15,464 with 888 additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, health authorities announced on Saturday.

The British Department of Health said on Twitter that 357,023 people had been tested so far, with 21,389 tests on April 17, Anadolu Agency reports.

«As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died,» it added.

Health authorities confirmed a total of 114,217 positive COVID-19 cases in the country, which on April 16 extended lockdown measures by three weeks to curb the spread of the virus.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe and the U.S.

The pandemic has killed over 156,000 people and infected more than 2.27 million, while recoveries have exceeded 578,000, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.