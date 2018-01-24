  • kz
    UK earnings lift Pound Sterling to new post-Brexit high vs. US Dollar

    20:40, 24 January 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Pound Sterling extended gains after the United Kingdom's earnings rose 2.4 percent in December, lifting the GBP/USD exchange rate to 1.4119, a new high since the Brexit vote in June 2016, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

    The earnings were higher than the 2.3 percent growth forecast for them in a Wall Street Journal poll and the data showed the UK unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.3 percent in Dec.

