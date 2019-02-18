UK expert trains East Kazakhstan doctors

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Mohammed Absar, a breast cancer consultant, oncoplastic surgeon, clinical director of breast cancer surgery, chairman at Christie Clinic in Manchester (the UK) has visited the East Kazakhstan Oncology and Surgery Centre, the healthcare department reports.

As earlier reported, last year a group of Kazakh doctors underwent training at one of the leading clinics of Europe, Manchester, under the three-year training programme for cancer experts. Arrival of Mohammed Absar is the concluding part of the breast oncology experts training course.

"Doctors follow the same cancer treatment protocols worldwide. It is crucial to improve the quality of medical services provided to patients," Mohammed Absar said.







Today he got acquainted with the staff, opportunities and resources of the oncology centre.

