UK first to start Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations

LONDON. KAZINFORM The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first western country to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19 that has killed more than 1.5 million people worldwide and sickened tens of millions more.

In a landmark moment in the coronavirus pandemic, around 50 hospitals in the UK's state-run National Health Service started administering the COVID-19 inoculation to people over 80 who are either hospitalised or have outpatient appointments scheduled. Some nursing home workers also received the vaccine. Others will have to wait their turn, WAM reports.

The first recipient of the shot was grandmother Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. She received the shot at University Hospital Coventry on December 8.