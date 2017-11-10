UK Government to set exact Brexit time

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The British government will propose an amendment to its bill on UK's pullout from the European Union to fix the exact departure time, Brexit secretary David Davis said Thursday, in a bid to avoid confusion, Sputnik reports.

The minister said the decision to fix the exit time in law was made after listening to the public and lawmakers in order to "remove any confusion or concern about what 'exit day' means."

"Our amendment makes it crystal clear that the UK is leaving the EU at 11pm on March 29 2019," Davis said, as quoted by the national broadcaster BBC.



In an article for the Daily Telegraph newspaper, UK Prime Minister Theresa May warned lawmakers against attempts to slow down or stop the exit process as the bill travels through parliament over the next month.

In a British referendum on June 23, 2016, about 51.9 percent of voters said "yes" to their country leaving the EU.