UK Home Secretary calls herself only candidate for British PM post

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Theresa May, the UK Home secretary claimed that she was the only candidate capable of fulfilling the three main challenges the country was facing.

Theresa May, the front-runner in the leadership race to become the next British prime minister, thanked the parliamentarians for the support in the first round of voting on Tuesday.



In the first round of voting to choose the leader of the ruling Conservative Party, May gained support of 165 Tory lawmakers, while Deputy Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom gained 66 votes, followed by Justice Minister Michael Gove who secured 48 votes and Labour Minister Stephen Crabb - with 34, Sputniknews.com reports.



"I am pleased with this result, and very grateful to my colleagues for their support today. There is a big job before us: to unite our party and the country, to negotiate the best possible deal as we leave the EU, and to make Britain work for everyone," May was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard daily.

The UK Home secretary also stressed that she was the only candidate "capable of delivering these three things as Prime Minister."



The next round of voting to elect a new party leader to replace Prime Minister David Cameron will take place on Thursday. The names of the two finalists in the race for the premiership will be announced on July 12.



Cameron announced his resignation on June 24, a day after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. He is expected to step down in October.



Source: Sputniknews.com