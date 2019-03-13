UK neurogeneticist shares practice in Kazakhstan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The UK neurogeneticists examine patients in Turkestan region suffering from genetic diseases, the Governor's press service reports.



Professor of Neurology and Neurogenetics Henry Houlden, head of the Neurogenetics Laboratory at the University College of London, and his colleague, PhD student at the the University College of London from Kazakhstan Rauan Kaiyrzhanov have arrived in the region at the invitation of the regional healthcare department. The Kazakh scientist has been studying and working in London for years at the National Hospital For Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.



The doctors consult children and adults suffering from congenital defects and movement disorders. About 100 patients with severe diagnosis are to be examined within three days. Besides, the doctors are holding there a scientific and practical workshop. One of the world's best specialists shares his practice and new approaches to the treatment of genetic diseases with Turkestan doctors.



