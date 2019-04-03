UK's PM turns to opposition in bid to end Brexit impasse in parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Faced with a stubborn Brexit impasse in parliament, the United Kingdom's prime minister has decided to seek the opposition's cooperation and in a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday blamed the situation on a lack of support from her own Conservative cabinet, EFE has learned.

Theresa May, who was expected to meet the leading opposition Labour Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, later in the day, was poised to ask the European Union for a further extension to the Brexit deadline, from Apr. 12 to no later than May 22.