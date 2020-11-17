  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    UK secures 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine candidate

    16:25, 17 November 2020
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on Monday that the UK has secured five million doses of the potential vaccine made by US company Moderna, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Early trials showed the vaccine to be 94.5% effective, Moderna said earlier on Monday.

    Hancock said the deal the UK government secured with Moderna was «excellent news,» and once it is proved safe, vaccinations can begin in spring next year.

    «Great advances of medical science are coming to the rescue,» Hancock said at a Downing Street news conference.

    «While there is much uncertainty, we can see the candle of hope and we must do all we can to nurture its flame.

    «But we're not there yet; until the science can make us safe we must remain vigilant and keep following the rules that we know can keep this virus under control.»

    Meanwhile, UK government data showed there were 21,363 new infections, bringing the total to 1,390,681. There were also 213 deaths, bringing the total to 52,417.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!