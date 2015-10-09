UK sees Kazakhstan as priority partner in CA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received today the United Kingdom's Minister for Central Asia, Mr Tobias Ellwood MP, the press service of the chamber reports.

At the meeting, the Senate Speaker stressed that President Nursultan Nazarbayev's upcoming visit to the UK this November will take the strategic partnership between the two countries to a brand new level of interaction, especially in commercial, investment and political spheres. Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev also said he believes that the historic visit of UK Prime Minister David Cameron to Kazakhstan in 2013 played a paramount role in establishing extensive dialogue. The British MP, in turn, touched upon the preparations for President Nazarbayev's visit to London, stressing that the UK sees Kazakhstan as its priority partner in Central Asia. Concluding the meeting, Speaker Tokayev invited British parliamentarians to pay a fam visit to Astana and briefed Tobias Ellwood on President Nazarbayev's most ambitious initiatives.