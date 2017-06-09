UK: Tories lose parliamentary majority

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Conservative Party, led by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, has lost its parliamentary majority, according to official election results from Thursday's general elections, EFE reports.

According to the results from 632 constituencies of the total 650 comprising the House of Commons, the Conservative Party has obtained 308 seats, which blocks it from reaching the 326 seats needed to secure the absolute majority.

The Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, won 257 seats, the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) 34 and the Liberal Democrats 12.

With these results, the United Kingdom is encountering what is known as a "hung parliament", where no party managed to achieve the absolute majority and cannot govern alone, for which it will need the support from other parties.

At the time of Parliament's dissolution in May, the Tories had 330 seats, while Labour held 229.

May convened on Apr. 18 the early elections when her party had a lead of almost 20 percent over Corbyn's Labour.

However, in the final stretch of the electoral campaign, the Labour Party managed to narrow that gap considerably.

When May called for these elections, which were initially scheduled for 2020, she explained that the objective was to increase the absolute majority in the parliament in order to foster a strong mandate in the negotiations on Brexit with the European Union.

However, her bet did not pay off, and now the Conservatives will have to decide the next steps.

The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has gained 10 seats from Northern Ireland's 18 seats in the House of Commons, has already declared its intention to offer May its help to form a coalition.