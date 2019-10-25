UKCAAi, Kazakhstan aviation administration launch joint project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM UKCAAi specialists together with Kazakh aviation administration officials began to conduct a legislative review of the civil aviation industry to comply with international standards of civil aviation regulation, preparation of the inclusion of EASA/EU standards in the AAK regulations, as well as the legal structure of safety supervision, points and requirements of the Chicago Convention, the UK model, etc.

This was told by representatives of the aviation structures of the two countries at a special press conference in Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee informs.

Currently, a special joint project team of foreign and domestic experts in different areas of aviation administration (flight operations, airworthiness, airfields and ground services, air navigation, aviation security, aviation legislation, work with aviation personnel) has been established. Introductory presentations and seminars were held, as well as meetings with representatives of «Air Astana», «Scat», «BekAir», «Kazaviaspas», the Academy of Civil Aviation, airports, air navigation to explain the previous changes.

«This cooperation will allow the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC to improve the competence and qualification of its employees, as well as to adopt the best experience of foreign experts. Interaction with the UK aviation authorities will accelerate Kazakhstan's transition to the international best practice of state regulation of the aviation industry, as well as help in achieving its goal to maximize its level of safety compliance with the high requirements of ICAO», - said Peter Griffiths, Director General of the Aviation administration of Kazakhstan.

Reviews of strategic objectives, business drivers for change, roadmaps, and service models and opportunities to adjust current and future organizational interactions are presented to senior aviation administration managers.

Rob Erskine, Head of International Operations Asia Pacific CAAi, said that «The AAK/UK CAA’s project launch this week supports First President Nursultan Nazarbayev Institutional reforms in Civil aviation which will improve the effectiveness of the State’s Air transport management to increase attractiveness of air transit through Kazakhstan. This will be through a model focused on the UK CAA and EASA (Step 68). The purpose of this initial visit is to develop regulatory relationships between counterparts in the AAK and UK CAA to engage discussions on Aviation Strategy, Operating Model, Primary Legislation, Organizational Design and Human Resourcing. Data collection and analysis will commence to inform our understanding of existing custom and practice in Kazakhstan to enable comparison with International Aviation Standards. The UK CAA will also ensure the Project is built on a foundation informed by insight gained at meetings planned during the week with Service Providers including Airlines; Air Navigation Services and Training Organizations».

Recall, that on October 7, 2019, an Agreement was signed between the International CAA and the Aviation administration of Kazakhstan on providing technical support on adoption of the British aviation regulatory model. The new regulatory system will support Kazakhstan’s air transport sector growth and provide a foundation for Kazakhstan’s aviation industry to become a world player.

Over the next 12 months, regulatory experts from the UK CAA will assist the AAK to review Kazakhstan’s primary legalization and propose ways to further incorporate EASA/EU provisions and alignments with the UK CAA model. A second workstream will focus on the organizational design of AAK and provide recommendations in accordance with the UK CAA model. CAAi has also been tasked with conducting a Training Needs Analysis of AAK’s technical staff.