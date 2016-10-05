Ukip leader resigns after only 18 days in role

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Diane James has quit as Ukip leader after just 18 days in the job, saying she had enjoyed the support of members but not party colleagues, The Guardian reports.

In a sign of the turmoil that has engulfed Ukip since her predecessor Nigel Farage resigned, she said: "It has become clear I do not have sufficient authority, nor the full support of MEP colleagues and party officers to implement the changes I believe are necessary and upon which I based my campaign."



Citing both personal and professional reasons for quitting, she also said she would continue as MEP for South East England.



She tweeted the statement along with a message of thanks to all supporters who attended her leadership speeches over the summer.



A party source said James was also unhappy about having been spat at in an incident at Waterloo station in London.



James said she had not yet formalised her nomination as leader, meaning that she had never formally taken over from her predecessor, Nigel Farage, following her landslide election on 16 September. However, one Ukip figure queried James's suggestion that registration with the Electoral Commission was necessary in order to make her leadership official, insisting that she had not been nominated as leader, but elected.



A Ukip source said James had filled in an official form to take over control of the party and added the words "under duress" in Latin.



Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images