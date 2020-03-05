Ukraine appoints new prime minister

KYIV. KAZINFORM - The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's prime minister, Kazinform refers to UKRINFORM.

A total of 291 lawmakers voted for such a decision at a snap parliament meeting on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Shmyhal was born in Lviv on October 15, 1975. In 1997, he graduated from Lviv Polytechnic State University with a degree in production management (mechanical engineering).

Between 1995 and 2009, he occupied senior positions at Lviv enterprises. Between 2009 and 2013, he transferred to the civil service at Lviv Regional State Administration. In 2014, he became deputy chief of the main office of the Ministry of Revenues and Duties in Lviv region.

During 2015-2017, Shmyhal held the posts of advisor, vice president, director general and member of the supervisory board of Lvivkholod Trade Manufacturing Company. In 2017-2019, he worked as deputy director general for social issues at PJSC DTEK Zakhidenergo, director of DTEK Burshtyn TPP‚ and acting deputy director general for social issues at DTEK Zakhidenergo.

From August 2019 to February 2020, Shmyhal served as head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

On February 4, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him deputy prime minister and minister for communities and territories development.