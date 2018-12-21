  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Ukraine’s main Christmas tree tops European ranking

    13:47, 21 December 2018
    Photo: None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM A Christmas tree in Kyiv has been recognized as the most beautiful in Europe, UKRINFORM reports.

    "The capital of Ukraine is a perfect destination for travellers looking for authenticity, snow, tradition. There is not one but several Christmas markets in Kyiv. You can admire one of the most beautiful Christmas trees in Europe on St. Sophia Square," reads the article on European Best Destinations website.

    The Christmas market in Kyiv is open to visitors from 19th December to 13th January.

    A Christmas tree in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, ranks second, and a Christmas tree in Rome ranks third.

    The Christmas trees in Prague (Czech Republic), Strasbourg (France), Vienna (Austria), Budapest (Hungary), Innsbruck (Austria), Brussels (Belgium), Frankfurt (Germany), Cologne (Germany), Tallinn (Estonia), Warsaw (Poland), Brasov (Romania), Stockholm (Sweden) and Paris (France) are also on the list.

    Tags:
    Ukraine World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!