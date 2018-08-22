Ukraine's parliament deputy speaker plans to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine Iryna Herashchenko plans to visit Kazakhstan, Ukrainian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ivan Kuleba announced Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We traditionally share strong ties of friendship. The history of our relations goes back many centuries. You know that Ukraine was actively involved in the development of certain industries of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstani experts have worked and continue to work at our enterprises. We have very close cultural, people-to-people ties. Now we are working principally to resume the dialogue at the highest political level. We are working to ensure the visit of our First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament that we plan to arrange in the near future," Ivan Kuleba told the reporters after presenting his credentials to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

He also added that the sides intend to draw up a joint roadmap.

"We are now working to organize a working group within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation. Everything between our countries is on the rise: our ties strengthen, we create joint ventures. Our commodity turnover has grown by 19%. The Government of Kazakhstan renders assistance to us. We are pleased that there is a large Ukrainian diaspora here in Kazakhstan," the diplomat pointed out.

Besides, Ivan Kuleba said that this year marks 60 years after the President of Kazakhstan went to study in Ukraine.

"We in Ukraine are preparing a book mainly about his stay in Ukraine and his weighty contribution as a statesman-peacemaker," the ambassador concluded.