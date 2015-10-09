Ukraine thanks Kazakhstan for intention to develop trust-based dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - People of Ukraine appreciate Kazakhstan's commitment to the fundamental principles of international law, President Petro Poroshenko said at the meeting with his Kazakhstani counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev.

During the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence, the Ukrainian President stressed that his visit to Astana and Nursultan Nazarbayev's recent visit to Kiev will promote further commercial and economic, humanitarian, social and political cooperation between the two countries. According to Poroshenko, the sides touched upon all areas of Ukraine-Kazakhstan cooperation at the one-on-one meeting. Besides, Petro Poroshenko thanked President Nazarbayev for his intention to develop political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Ukraine based on mutual trust.