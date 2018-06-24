Ukraine to buy Kazakhstan's locomotive engines

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ukrainian Railways plans to buy locomotive engines made in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan's Railways) press service reports.

The Ukrainian delegation visited the locomotive engines assembly plant and electric locomotives assembly plant. A technical presentation of ТE33A and ТEP33A diesel units and KZ8A and KZ4A electric locomotives was held there.



Besides, they got familiarized with skilled staff training processes at one of the affiliates of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company.



The Ukrainian Railways plans to get the first batch of diesel locomotives by the year-end under the initial phase of the framework agreement concluded with General Electric Company.



The Ukrainian reps are also interested in the country's experience in construction and exploitation of GE diesel locomotives.



Kazakhstan railways authorities noted that they are ready for long-term cooperation with partner countries and exchanging practice.